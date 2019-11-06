New Paris Lions

The New Paris Lions Club’s Annual Halloween Party took place Thursday at New Paris Elementary School. The overall winners of the Best Halloween Costume Competition were, from left, first place Brealyn Schrock (parents Adam and Jessica Schrock); second place, Adrian Lawson (parents Shelly and Jesus Avila); and third place, Emma Bowling (parents Cassandra Vaughn-Peters and Randy Bowling). The event was organized by Lion Merv Miller; 88 children participated in the fun.

 Photo provided

