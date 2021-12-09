ELKHART — New Horizons Band of Elkhart will present its annual Christmas concert at Trinity UMC, 2715 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart.
The concert, “A Little Time for Christmas,” is at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. Under the direction of Dennis Gamble, the band will present an array of Christmas music interspersed with some marches and other familiar tunes.
