ELKHART — The newest corrections officers for the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office will take their oaths on Monday and officially begin their service.
The ceremony will be at 3:30 p.m. in Elkhart Superior Court 2 located at 315 S. 2nd St., Elkhart, with the officers accepting the oath from Judge Stephen Bowers.
The new officers are:
n Alexander Alber is a 2011 graduate from Central High School. In 2018 he became a reserve officer for the Nappanee Police Department before he started his career with the county on July 15.
n Brianna Nolin is a 2016 graduate from Triton High School. She started her career with the county on July 15.
n David Fenton is a 2015 graduate from Community Baptist Christian School. He started his career with the county on July 15.
n Drew Irons is a 2019 graduate from Vincennes University where he obtained an associate degree. He started his career with the county on July 15.
n Nicholas Gregory is a 2019 graduate from Northridge High School. He started his career with the county on July 15.
n Victor Hernandez is a 2014 graduate from Washington High School. He started his career with the county on July 15.
n Noah Santoyo is a 2016 graduate from Jimtown High School. He started his career with the county on July 29.
n Zachary Novak is a 2019 graduate from La Porte High School. Sept. 16 is the start of his career with the county.
n Johnathan Kirkendall is a 2018 graduate from Northridge High School. Sept. 16 is the start of his career with the county.
n Austin Hamilton graduated from Indiana State University with a bachelor of science degree in 2018. Sept. 16 is the start of his career with the county.
n Eryn Tumbleson is a 2017 graduate from New Prairie High School. Sept. 16 is the start of her career with the county.
