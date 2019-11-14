'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' at Lerner

ELKHART — “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is coming to The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Tickets are on sale at The Lerner Box Office, by phone at 574-293-4469, or online at www.thelerner.com.
Grab your moose mug and have a nightcap of laughs at downtown Elkhart’s Winterfest, as Elkhart Public Library presents “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on the big screen.
But this will be no ordinary movie showing – there will be prizes and surprises.
Cheer for exterior illumination. Boo every time Mr. Shirley comes on screen. Sing along, laugh out loud, and just be thankful your holiday adventures aren’t quite like those of the Griswolds.
This special event takes place right after the Winterfest parade and city tree lighting on Civic Plaza.
Presented by Elkhart Public Library with the support of Gibson – Strength Against Risk and BABSCO Supply Inc.
n who: The Lerner Theatre
n What: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
n When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
n Where: 410 S. Main St. Elkhart, Indiana 46516
n Cost: $12.50 I $8.00 (With library card)
n Contact information: www.thelerner.com or the Lerner Box Office: (574) 293-4469
