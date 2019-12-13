National Guard 38th Military Police Company deployed to Middle East

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Guardsmen with the 38th Military Police Company said a temporary farewell to their friends, family and peers during a departure ceremony Saturday at the Indiana National Guard Headquarters.
Approximately 30 soldiers, known as the Bulldogs, will join military forces supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in the Middle East.
“The Indiana National Guard is not only about serving our communities, it is about being ready for worldwide deployment at a moment’s notice,” said Indiana Adjutant General Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles. “There is no greater responsibility and no greater honor than to serve, and I know I am not alone in recognizing the dedication and sacrifices that you and your families are making.”
Operation Freedom’s Sentinel is part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission, which began on Jan. 1, 2015. Operation Freedom’s Sentinel is the mission succeeding Operation Enduring Freedom in continuation of the Global War on Terrorism.
“We are trained and equipped to meet the operational demands of this deployment,” said Sgt. Maj. Norman King who will assume duties as the Area Support Group-Afghanistan Provost Sergeant Major. “I’m confident we are ready to support our law and order mission in the Middle East.”
The Indiana National Guard is dedicated to providing trained and ready forces to support the state and nation at home and abroad on a moment’s notice.
Source: Indiana National Guard Public Affairs
