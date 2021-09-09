NAPPANEE — A prelude to the 2021 Nappanee Apple Festival begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, with the KOI Dirt Drags, with gates opening at 5 p.m., at the Nappanee Power From the Past Showgrounds, formerly the Farm at Amish Acres, 1600 West Market St.
That’s followed by the 13th Annual Tractor & Truck Pull at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, with gates opening at 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.