'Music of ABBA' comes to Lerner

This is a promotional image released in connection with "Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA," coming to The Lerner Theatre on May 19.

 Photo provided

ELKHART — "Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA" is coming to The Lerner Theatre on May 19.

ABBA started in 1971 and ended as a group in 1982. Their music continues to be passed on from generation to generation.

