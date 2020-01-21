ELKHART — Class is in session, and the Elkhart County Symphony is going back to school.
“Music in Our Schools” is the theme of the next concert in the symphony’s performance season. The show starts at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at The Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., Elkhart. Tickets range from $12 to $25 and are available through the symphony’s website at elkhartsymphony.org. Tickets are also available at The Lerner Box Office, 574-293-4469.
“Supporting music study and musical experiences for the young people of Elkhart County deserves the attention of the symphony,” said John R. Hill, co-executive director of the Elkhart County Symphony. “We are happy to lead others in supporting music in our schools!”
Special performing guests will include the Elkhart Central High School Symphonic Orchestra, with students playing side by side with members of the Elkhart County Symphony.
The concert will also feature guest soloist Wen-Lei Gu on violin performing Sibelius’ “Violin Concerto in D Minor.”
Gu has earned accolades as a soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician. The Frankfurter Neue Presse lauded her playing as “a musical sensation - top-notch musicianship and technical perfection!” Gu has won many prizes in both national and international violin competitions.
She was the gold medalist in China’s National Violin Competition and the Heida Hermanns International Competition, and the silver medalist in the Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition and Ima Hogg Young Artist Competition. At age 13, Gu made her international debut with a performance of Saint–Saëns’ “Violin Concerto in B Minor” in England.
The symphony will also perform Brahms’ “Academic Festival Overture” in honor of the theme of this concert, and Brahms’ “Hungarian Dances 5 and 6” with the Elkhart Central High School Symphonic Orchestra.
Brian Groner will conduct the symphony during the “Music in Our Schools” performance.
The Elkhart County Symphony will host families of the Central High School Orchestra members, along with both students and parents from Goshen’s Prairie View Elementary School, as guests at this concert.
The Elkhart County Symphony Association employs more than 100 professional musicians in the county. The organization promotes cultural experiences and instills civic pride in our community by encouraging artistic integrity, providing innovative opportunities, and presenting excellent musical programming through concerts, education, and special events, according to its organizers.
For more information, visit elkhartsymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.