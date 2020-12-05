GOSHEN — What do Goshen College, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County and small towns in Venezuela have in common? According to Hillary Harder and Kent Dutchersmith, the answer is inclusive and empowering music programs for young people.
Harder and Dutchersmith will talk about their work with ECoSistema, a community music and youth development program housed at the Goshen College Music Center, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. They will share about this unique music education approach, the partnerships throughout Elkhart County that make it possible, and the ways in which ECoSistema embodies Goshen College’s core values.
