Museum to show documentary on John Funk

BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will host a showing of the documentary film “New Growth on an Old Tree: The Life and Legacy of John F. Funk (1825-1930)” at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
The event at 304 W. Vistula St., Bristol, is free and open to the public. Measures will be in place to ensure the safety of attendees, organizers said.
John Funk was pivotal in the influence that people of the Anabaptist faith community have in Elkhart County.
Funk opened the Mennonite Publishing Co. in the 1860s and, among other things, produced the Herald of the Truth newspaper. The paper became popular and remains the only paper in Elkhart County to have a nationwide readership.
With this influence, Funk was able to help Elkhart County become the headquarters of the Old Mennonite Church, establish Goshen College and open the Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary.
The documentary “New Growth on an Old Tree” was created by the Prairie Street Mennonite Church in Elkhart as part of the congregation’s 150th anniversary. The film was written and produced Nelson Kraybill.
Kraybill will be on hand for the showing to introduce the documentary as well as answer audience questions.
After the showing, participants are encouraged to visit the museum exhibits, including “Crossroads of Elkhart County: Making a Place,” which features Funk and his history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.