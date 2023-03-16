BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be removing bound editions of the Elkhart Review and the Millersburg Grit from their research library and is inviting the public to collect them.
“While historic newspapers are a valuable historical resource, it is the content we wish to preserve, not the paper itself,” said Michelle Nash, the museum’s curator of collections. “We have confirmed all of these papers have been microfilmed and/or digitized and their content is accessible. The paper itself was not made to last and it is deteriorating. They are also huge and take up a great deal of valuable space.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.