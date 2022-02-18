Museum program to chronicle historic Graves case

A state historic marker in Bristol’s Memorial Park commemorates the events that led to the 1847 court case Graves et al v. Indiana. These events and case will be presented in a virtual program by the Elkhart County Historical Museum on Thursday, Feb. 24.
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will present the virtual program “The Case of Graves et al. v. Indiana” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
The program is free, and will be presented virtually over the Google Meet platform. Registration is required to attend, and participants can register by going to the Elkhart County Parks website (elkhartcountyparks.org) and finding the event on the Events Calendar page. Registration for the program closes on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.