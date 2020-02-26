The traveling Smithsonian exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” is on display at the Elkhart County Historical Museum. In conjunction with this exhibit the museum is presenting “Stories of Elkhart County: Exploring Hoosiers and the Places They Reside,” at 7 p.m. Thursday.
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be offering “Stories of Elkhart County: Exploring Hoosiers and the Places They Reside” from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula, Bristol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.