BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be presenting a guided tour of its temporary exhibit, “siihsipaahkwikaani,” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
This special exhibit is on loan from the Myaamia Heritage Museum and Archive.
In the Myaamia language the exhibit title, “siihsipaahkwikanni,” translates to “maple sugar camp,” and the exhibit details the steps and historic techniques that the Miami people used to create maple syrup.
Visitors will see historic photos and tools used during the process. Highlights of the exhibit include historic images, including a depiction of a Native sugar camp from 1853 and a wooden trough from the late 19th century used by Miami people to process maple sugar.
“Just think of how many things we eat today that has sugar in it and you start to understand how maple sugar was a staple in the Miami people’s diet,” Curator of Education Patrick McGuire said.
Visitors who attend the guided tour will be able to learn about the techniques, both historic and current, the Miami people use to create maple sugar, how their forced removal in the 1840s from Indiana affected this process, and how the Miami culture has been important to Elkhart County.
The Elkhart County Historical Museum is at 304 W. Vistula St., Bristol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.