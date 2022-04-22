BRISTOL — In conjunction with National Preservation Week, the Elkhart County Historical Museum will offer a talk on caring for historic materials.
“Preserving Your Family Treasures” will be offered in person at the museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, and virtually at 1 p.m. Friday, April 29. The program is free to attend but registration is required for the virtual program. Register by going to elkhartountyparks.org and finding the event on the Events Calendar page. Registration for the virtual program closes at 11 a.m. April 29. No registration is required to attend the in-person program.
