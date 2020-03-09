Museum tells the story of local agricultural industry

A photo from 1917 show men and women posing with baskets and crates filled with apples picked in orchards that were part of the Bristol Fruit Hills. The story of this area will be presented in the “Museum Matinee Bristol Fruit Hills” program on Friday at the Elkhart County Historical Museum in Bristol.

 Elkhart County Historical Museum

BRISTOL -- The Elkhart County Historical Museum will present the “Museum Matinee: Bristiol Fruit Hills,” program at 11 a.m. Friday at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.

The program is free and open to the public.

