Museum leading tour of Oakridge Cemetery

This is the veteran’s section of Oakridge Cemetery in Goshen. The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be presenting a guided tour of the cemetery at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.

 Photo provided / Elkhart County Historical Museum

GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be presenting a guided tour of Oakridge Cemetery starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.

The event is free to attend, but registration is required. The tour is limited to 20 people. Register online by Aug. 17 by going to the Elkhart County Parks website, elkhartcountyparks.org, and finding the event on the Events Calendar page.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.