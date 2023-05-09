Museum gives guided tours of award-winning exhibit

BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum is presenting guided tours of its exhibit “Crossroads of Elkhart County” at 1 p.m. every Saturday in May.
The cost to participate in the tour is $4 per person with attendees 12 and under being free. Cash payments will be taken at the museum when visitors arrive for the tour, and no reservation are required.
