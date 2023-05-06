Museum examines start of local Latino community

BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will present “History Detective: The Bracero Program” – connecting the federal government’s labor agreements with Mexico during World War II to the community’s still-burgeoning Latino population.
The Bracero program was a federal program that began in the 1940s to address work shortages. The United States and Mexico entered into agreements to send workers from Mexico to the United States to work on farms throughout the country. The program would expand into the industrial sector and lasted until 1964.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.