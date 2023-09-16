Museum examines impact of Dutch Kitchenettes

BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will present “History Detective: Dutch Kitchenettes.”
The presentation is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, with a virtual encore scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22. Registration is required to attend the virtual program. Participants can register by going to the Elkhart County Parks website, elkhartcountyparks.org, and finding the event on the Events Calendar page.
