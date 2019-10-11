Museum conducts night tour of historic mill

BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will present the program Stories of Elkhart: Bonneyville Mill at 7 p.m. Thursday. The program will take place at Bonneyville Mill County Park, 53373 C.R. 131, Bristol.
There is no charge to attend, but the program is limited to 25 people. Participants can register for the tour by Monday by going to the Elkhart County Parks website, elkhartcountyparks.org, and finding the event on the Events Calendar page.
Bonneyville Mill is one of the most historic places in Elkhart County, organizers said. Constructed in the 1830s by Edward Bonney, the mill has been used over generations and today is the oldest continuously operating mill in Indiana. In this special nighttime program, visitors will learn about the history of this site, its importance to the local community, and the inner workings of milling.
Stories of Elkhart: Bonneyville Mill is the 10th program in a monthly series for the museum in 2019. Stories of Elkhart explores people, events, locations and items that have made Elkhart what it is today.
