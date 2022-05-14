Moses family celebrates a fifth generation

The generations represented in this photo include 90-year-old Marie (Woodward) Moses, her youngest son Dennis Moses, Dennis’ oldest daughter Chantel (Jim) Poisel, Chantel’s oldest daughter Samantha (Connor) Rains, and the newest addition, Samantha’s son Wesley Rains.
ELKHART — For some, family is everything. That is certainly the case for the Moses Family. Marie (Woodward) Moses, a resident at Greenleaf in Elkhart, is the matriarch of five generations of her family.
Marie and her late husband, Alfred Moses, have four children, Karen (Ben) Leazenby, Linda (Gary) Meeks, David (Brenda) Moses and Dennis (Cheryl) Moses. They also have 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
