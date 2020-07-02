ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library gave away over 500 books during Monday’s book giveaway in collaboration with three other organizations.
Free Books to Feed Minds – a collaborative effort between Elkhart Public Library, Elkhart Noon Rotary, Read United and Friends of the Elkhart Public Library – saw over 500 books given away to children at eight Elkhart elementary schools Monday during meal pickup times.
