Nadine Johnson talks through personal photos from her growing-up years in footage related to the forthcoming documentary, “What Happened at Benham West: African American Stories of Community, Displacement and Hopes in the City of Elkhart,” which will be the focus of Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day program on Jan. 17.
ELKHART — A forthcoming documentary and book – “What Happened at Benham West: African American Stories of Community, Displacement and Hopes in the City of Elkhart” – will be the focus of Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary’s 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day program.
The public is invited to attend the online event, which will be livestreamed on Monday, Jan. 17, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at ambs.edu/mlkday.
