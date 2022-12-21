I find it odd that mistletoe became associated with Christmas. A symbol of peace and joy, it is said that ancient enemies would lay down their arms and call a truce when mistletoe was found on the battlefield. That tradition led people to hang clumps of mistletoe in doorways, exchanging kisses as a symbol of goodwill.
What I find odd is that mistletoe is parasitic plant, one that sends out roots which penetrate the host plant and steals nutrients from the host’s cambium layer. Parasites are never well thought of in the human world, yet we have mistletoe seemingly breaking the odds. We certainly would not want to celebrate the benefits of ticks and tapeworms during the holidays.
