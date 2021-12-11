From left, Jeff Tryka as Kris Kringle, Kelsey Crump as Doris Walker, Denny Olsen as Alex Mialdo, Riley Becker as Susan and Caleb Tipton as Fred Gailey perform in Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of “Miracle on 34th Street, a Live Radio Play” opening Dec. 17 at the Bristol Opera House.
From left, Jeff Tryka as Kris Kringle, Kelsey Crump as Doris Walker, Denny Olsen as Alex Mialdo, Riley Becker as Susan and Caleb Tipton as Fred Gailey perform in Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of “Miracle on 34th Street, a Live Radio Play” opening Dec. 17 at the Bristol Opera House.
Photos provided / Elkhart Civic Theatre
Kelsey Crump as Doris Walker, left, and Riley Becker as Susan perform in Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of “Miracle on 34th Street, a Live Radio Play” opening Dec. 17 at the Bristol Opera House.
Photo provided / Elkhart Civic Theatre
Jeff Tryka as Kris Kringle and Riley Becker as Susan perform in Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of “Miracle on 34th Street, a Live Radio Play” opening Dec. 17 at the Bristol Opera House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.