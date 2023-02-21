Millers mark 70 years

Samuel Miller Jr. and Ann Delia Delgado Miller

 Family photo

Samuel Miller Jr. and Anna Delia Delgado Miller are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

The couple were married Feb. 20, 1953 and are still going strong.

