ANGOLA — Alyssa Hochstetler, 20, of Middlebury, has been crowned Miss Northeast 2020 at the 47th annual Miss Northeast Scholarship competition in Angola.
The three-hour event was held July 20 at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts. The competition, featuring young women who live, work or attend school in Indiana, included private interviews, social impact statements, on-stage interviews, red carpet wear and talent.
Hochstetler, the daughter of Nate and Rhonda Hochstetler, is a junior at the University of Alabama Honors College working toward her bachelor of fine arts degree with concentrations in painting and digital media, and is an art history minor. She is on the accelerated path to an MBA.
Along with capturing the Miss Northeast title, Hochstetler earned $1,050 in scholarships. She also tied for the talent award with Elkhart resident Samantha Shank. Both play the piano. Shank also placed third runner-up and captured the Linda Stayer Legacy scholarship.
During her year of service, Hochstetler will focus on promoting her personal social impact initiative, “The Importance of Arts in Education,” as well as raising funds for the national social impact initiative, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
In June 2020, Hochstetler will compete for the title of Miss Indiana in Zionsville, a preliminary competition to Miss America.
In a separate competition held in conjunction with Miss Northeast, Ellise Edwards, of Corydon, earned the title of Miss Northeast’s Outstanding Teen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.