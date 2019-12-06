Middlebury tree-lighting kicks off holidays

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury is gearing up for the holidays with two events this weekend.
The first is the second annual gingerbread contest exhibit, now called the Gingerbread Jamboree.
Entries in the contest will be on display at the Middlebury Community Historical Museum, 301 W. Bristol Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and again from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
A craft also will available for children as others are invited to see the creativity of local amateur bakers.
The annual Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Park, 105 N. Main St., while other festivities at the park start at 6 p.m.
The Middlebury Lions Club will provide cookies and hot cocoa. Children can decorate a cookie under the park tent, and a special “Cranky Green Guest” is expected to make an appearance this year to sing some karaoke with participants. The Victorian Carolers will enchant visitors prior to the illumination of the tree. The tree will be lighted as everyone sings “Silent Night” by candlelight.
After the tree is lighted, the public is invited to the Middlebury Community Public Library for a free showing of a movie about that “cranky green fellow.”
These are “all weather” events so visitors are urged to dress accordingly. There is no fee, but a collection box for the Middlebury Food Pantry will be available and donations of canned goods are encouraged.
Tree-lighting ceremonies are planned in other communities in the area this weekend too. Goshen and Bristol will have theirs on Friday night, while Elkhart’s also is on Saturday.
