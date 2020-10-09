MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Community Public Library, 101 East Winslow, continues to offer services remotely and in the building.
Let’s Talk About It via Zoom: A lecture/book discussion series on the French Revolution (held over from spring) continues virtually on Tuesdays this fall. On Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. IUSB’s Lisa Fetheringill Zwicker lectures on the book “Ribbons of Scarlet,” followed by a book discussion. Participants can stop by the library to pick up a copy of the book and register to receive the Zoom link. On Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., Goshen College’s Judith Davis will do a live performance of “Remembering the Revolution: A Portrayal of Two Women.” Register at home page Event Calendar to receive Zoom link.
