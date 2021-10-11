MIDDLEBURY — Hayrides, s'mores and a weinie roast are part of Middlebury's upcoming Hometown Harvest celebration.
This free family event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Trestle Terrace, 106 Pleasant St. It is sponsored by Middlebury Then & Now, Varns & Hoover, Culver Duck, Forks County Line Store and the Friends of the Middlebury Parks.
