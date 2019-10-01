MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Parks and Recreation Department kicks off a quarterly series of public learning events christened “Education and Action” designed to entertain and educate individuals and families about the world outside our back doors and how it directly affects us all.
The free events will take place seasonally and begin with the autumn installment: “Invasive Species, Awareness and Solutions” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct.19, at Riverbend Park, 511 East Warren St.
Park Superintendent Tom Enright will teach participants to recognize invasive plants and understand the threat they pose to the ecology of our wild places and native species as well as our own back yards and food supply. Enright will share actions and solutions everyone can take to create a happy habitat for humans and our wild neighbors.
Participants should dress for the weather and prepare to take a little “action” in Middlebury’s outdoor classroom: Riverbend Park.
More information is available from Enright at parks@middleburyin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.