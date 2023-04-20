Middlebury hosts Hop into Spring

MIDDLEBURY — Residents have been invited to Hop into Spring on Friday at the Middlebury Public Library, 101 Winslow St.
This is the first program of the year organized by Middlebury’s Then & Now Committee. The free event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Community Rooms of the library.
Participants are invited to create a succulent garden to take home (one per family, please) while supplies last. At 5 p.m. Kevin Wilson will present a magic show. Also during this event, the Hay Huey Food Truck will be parked outside the library with food available for purchase. They are famous for their guacamole and other Mexican delights.
Hop into Spring is sponsored by Varns & Hoover, Legacy Home Furniture, Culver Duck, Grand Design and the Middlebury Public Library.
