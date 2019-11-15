Middlebury Garden Club partners with Parks Department

A new tree was planted at Krider World’s Fair Garden this fall thanks to the Middlebury Garden Club. The Garden Club has sponsored 18 trees to be added in Krider World’s Fair Garden since 1995. The latest is a black tupelo (Nyssa sylvatica). The black tupelo is an underused tree in the landscaping world, club members said. The leaves turn a brilliant red in the fall and will provide a unique specimen tree. The tree is located near the main parking lot just east of the Dutch Windmill. Pictured, from left, are Garden Club members Lin Cartwight, Tom Enright, Kimberly Cobb, Shirley Shoup, Judy Markham and Marlene Pratt. Standing behind them is Park Superintendent Tom Enright.

 Photo provided 

