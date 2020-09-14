SOUTH BEND — More than 220 area residents participated in this year’s Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails on Sept. 13, raising nearly $25,000.
“Between the economic situation and the fact that so many families are stretched thin as a result of the pandemic, we recognize that this is a difficult year for fundraising,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “That’s why we’re so proud of the fact that local sponsors, teams and individuals continued to step up even in the face of that adversity. It shows how invested Michiana residents are in our mission, and we are grateful to each and every one of them.”
