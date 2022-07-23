Thunderstorms, some locally heavy this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
ELKHART — The Midwest Museum of American Art presents a new spotlight exhibit, Michiana Master’s Series featuring the sculpture of Goshen-based artist John Mishler, an associate professor of art at Goshen College.
The Michiana Master’s Series seeks to acknowledge those individuals who have accomplished high honors in their field. Using the Elkhart Juried Regional as a starting point, the Michiana Master’s Series will annually feature standout, award-winning artists who have consistently proven themselves and their work to be of high caliber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.