Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.