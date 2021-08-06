ELKHART — Sustainability will be the theme of Meet Me on Island Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, in downtown Elkhart.
Meet Me on Island Park is supported by the Elkhart Environmental Center (EEC), Elkhart Parks & Recreation and WVPE. The event will feature live music by Memphis Underground, food, drinks, activities for children and vendors focused on sustainability. Those over 21 can stop by the local beer tent sponsored by Five Star Dive Bar.
