'Meat' the Need Benefit set in Auburn

AUBURN — Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry will holding its annual “Meat” the Need Benefit on Saturday at Kruse Plaza in Auburn.
The event consists of a buffet-style dinner catered by Dutch Heritage, raffles, silent auction and live auction.
Proceeds go to pay processing fees on large game and livestock with the meat given to hunger relief agencies in Indiana to help food-insecure residents.
“We hope the community joins us at this event so that we can raise the funds necessary to continue to provide this service,” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
Many Hoosiers are working full-time, trying to pay their bills and afford to put enough food on the table to feed their families, organizers said.
According to the latest Feeding America Map the Meal Gap report, Indiana has 887,070 people struggling with hunger – 273,380 of which are children and a third of Indiana residents who are food insecure can’t qualify for assistance.
Protein, an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children, is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain. Those affected by food insecurity are often at high risk for obesity and diet-related diseases due to the lack of quality in the foods that they can afford. Food insecurity can also lead to loss of muscle mass and bone frailty, decreased immune system, babies with lower birth weights, and damage to a child’s ability to learn and grow – as the lack of healthy food results in people receiving fewer nutrients.
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry encourages the donation of large game and livestock to our “Meat” the Need program, raises financial support to pay processing fees on these donations, and gives this nutritious meat to hunger relief-agencies within Indiana. The goal is to provide this protein-packed meat to hunger-relief agencies within Indiana to assist those in need of additional food services. Getting groceries at local food banks and pantries guarantees healthy meals for families when they need extra help.
Participants must register for the fundraising event Saturday.
“We have over $50,000 in prizes to raffle and auction off,” said Becca Stezowski, event director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
Prizes include a cruise to Alaska, skydiving, winery and brewery trips, guns, Yeti, several vacation and getaway packages such as Gatlinburg, Indy, Chicago and French Lick, and skiing and golf packages.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is accepting donations to fund its “Meat” the Need program and is looking for volunteers to help feed the hungry and reduce hunger issues throughout Indiana. More information is available at www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org or 260-233-1444.
