Meal planning good for your health, wallet

Fall has arrived and many of your schedules are busier, so this is an excellent time to set aside time for meal planning. As I have been presenting programs and participating in meetings, I have been a part of conversations about what to make for dinner. This question provides me the opportunity to write about meal planning and the benefits.
Meal planning can help you eat healthier and make your food dollars go further.
Many of you plan your meals around meat and leave vegetables, fruit, grains and dairy food groups as an afterthought. According to MyPlate, the bulk of your healthy eating should be made up of vegetables, fruits and whole grains such as whole wheat bread and pasta, grains like oatmeal and rice. Meat and dairy foods should be treated more like side dishes and eaten in smaller amounts.
Some easy options are stir fry vegetables with lean meat served with brown or whole grain rice, or chili with lots of tomatoes, beans, squash or sweet potatoes with lean ground meat served with a salad and corn bread. (For more information on healthy eating, visit www.myplate.gov. The site offers tools that can help you make detailed meal plans based on your age, gender, weight and activity level.)
When it comes to menu planning and shopping, you need to have discipline and a game plan. Your game plan should include what you’re going to buy and where you’re going to shop. This works best if you plan meals and snacks for a week then write out your shopping list and stick to it.
As you develop your menu, look at store ads and find ways to incorporate these sale items into your menu. Food dollars will usually go further when you shop at grocery stores, discount food stores and bulk food stores. Your food dollars won’t go very far if you shop at convenience stores.
You need to have a plan when you are in the store. If you are wandering down each aisle without a plan of action, you will spend more than you planned. Research has shown that the longer you spend in the store, the more likely you are to overspend. Therefore, using a list can save you time and money. Here is to eating for your health and making the most of your food dollars!
Mary Ann Lienhart Cross is a health and human sciences educator with Purdue Extension Elkhart County. She can be reached at 574-533-0554 or lienhart@purdue.edu.
