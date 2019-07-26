GOSHEN — Karen Meade of Goshen was the winner in two categories of the Crock Pot Special Contest in the Open Class Home & Family Arts Department at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair with her Crock-Pot Cranberry Orange Meatballs and Crock-Pot Keto Zuppo Toscana.
The award was sponsored by Hahn Auctioneers Inc.
Crock Pot: Main Dish-First Place
Crock-Pot Cranberry Orange Meatballs
Karen Meade, Goshen
20 Meatballs, Frozen or Homemade
1 Can Jellied Cranberry Sauce
1/2 C. Orange Marmalade
1 T. Dried, Minced Onions
1 t. Garlic Powder
1 T Olive Oil or Non-Stick Spray
Add olive oil to crock pot or spray with non-stick spray (I used a crock pot liner). Add meatballs, and top with remaining ingredients. Stir to coat and cook on high 2 hours. Turn heat to low until ready to serve.
Crock Pot: Vegetables -First Place
Crock-Pot Keto Zuppo Toscana
Karen Meade, Goshen
6 Slices Bacon, Roughly Chopped
1 lb. Ground Mild Italian Sausage
1 T. Butter
2 t. Minced Garlic
1 t. Italian Seasoning
1/4 t. Black Pepper
2-1/4 C. Chicken Broth
3/4 C. Heavy Whipping Cream
1/4 C. Shredded Parmesan Cheese
1 lb. Radishes, Quartered
2 oz. Kale, Roughly Chopped
Cook chopped bacon until crisp. Transfer to paper towel-lined plate. Dispose of grease. In same pan, brown sausage, breaking apart while cooking. Transfer to paper towel-lined plate. Dispose of grease. In same pan over medium heat, melt butter, add garlic and spices and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add to crock pot broth, whipping cream and cheese. Stir. Add garlic and spices, stir. Add radishes and sausage and stir together. Cook on high 4-6 hours or until radishes are tender. Add kale 20 minutes before ready to serve. Serve and top with crumbled bacon.
Also participating in the contest was May Beane of Elkhart with Vietnamese Chicken Curry.
