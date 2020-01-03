Mayor recognizes Elkhart firefighters

ELKHART — At the final Board of Public Safety meeting of 2019, outgoing Mayor Tim Neese recognized five members of the Elkhart Fire Department who represented the city at the World Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge in Montgomery, Alabama.
The team, consisting of firefighter/EMT-paramedic Matthew Girard, firefighter/EMT Matthew Kulis, firefighter/EMT Jason Gour, lieutenant/EMT Marty Dyer, and lieutenant/EMT Nick Hintz earned the spot in the world competition after completing the course in one minute and 39 seconds at the Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge in Elkhart in July.
In Montgomery, the team finished in one minute and 28 seconds, improving their previous time by 11 seconds and achieving their best time yet.
“The Elkhart Fire Department’s impressive performance here at home and their subsequent improvements on the road required a high level of training and a lot of perseverance,” Neese said. “As the world watched, they wore the Elkhart Fire Department badge with pride and earned the respect of their peers as well as spectators.”
The Elkhart Fire Department has qualified for the world challenge each of the three years that the City has hosted the event, however, 2019 was only the team’s second time making the trip. This was made possible through the support of 31 sponsors, including many in the local business community.
Both Mayor Neese and the team expressed their appreciation for the support. The team hopes to have another opportunity to participate in the event and continue to make improvements to their time.
The Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge includes both team and individual competitions. All competitors are professional firefighters dressed in full gear.
The course includes a linked series of tasks including climbing a five-story tower, hoisting, chopping and dragging hoses, and rescuing a life-sized, 175-pound “victim.” The course is designed to encourage health and wellness and allow the public an opportunity to see first-hand the daily rigors experienced by firefighters.
