GOSHEN — Anyone with a passion for gardening and who enjoys teaching others how to grow plants may have an interest in the Purdue Extension Service Master Gardener class.

The class is a volunteer training program designed to teach people a wide array of information about growing plants. In exchange for the classes, Master Gardeners volunteer to share their knowledge with others in the community, with the end goal of making the community a better place to live. Master Gardener volunteers are required to give a minimum of 40 hours back to the community upon completing the classroom portion of the program, and passing an exam.

