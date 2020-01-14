Martin Luther King Jr. Day to be call to justice

GOSHEN — Goshen College students, faculty and community members will focus on the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and explore the theme “Unapologetically Just: Rooted in the Way of Jesus,” during the campus’s annual King Celebration events Sunday and Monday. All events are free and open to the public.
King Celebration events begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at College Mennonite Church with a sermon by featured speaker Regina Shands Stoltzfus, Goshen College professor of peace, justice and conflict studies. The service will be followed by discussion at 11 a.m.
Sunday evening will feature a 7 p.m. performance in the Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall, titled “Justice Acts,” with theater scenes, music performances and monologues showcasing a vision of uniting voices through the arts at Goshen College.
At 10 a.m. Monday, a convocation titled “Justice Speaks” will take place in the Church-Chapel, featuring Shands Stoltzfus.
Breakout sessions will take place at 2:15 p.m. and a candlelight vigil will take place at 6:30 p.m., both at College Mennonite Church.
More information is available at goshen.edu/mlk. These events are free and open to the public.
Shands Stoltzfus began teaching at Goshen College in 2002 and teaches courses in race, class and ethnic relations; personal violence and healing; peacemaking; women and gender studies; biblical studies; and transforming conflict and violence. She attended Goshen College and earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Cleveland State University in 1988. In 2001, she earned a master’s degree in biblical studies from Ashland Theological Seminary and a Ph.D. in theology, ethics and contemporary culture from Chicago Theological Seminary.
Shands Stoltzfus previously served as an associate pastor at Lee Heights Community Church in Cleveland, Ohio, as campus pastor at Goshen College, as minister of urban ministries with Mennonite Mission Network, as staff associate for urban peacemaking with Mennonite Conciliation Service and as director of admissions at Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary.
She is a co-founder of the Damascus Road anti-racism education program, now called Roots of Justice Anti-Oppression program, and regularly leads anti-racism workshops. She serves on the steering committee for the Women in Leadership Project and on the Panel on Sexual Abuse Prevention with Mennonite Church USA. She co-authored the book “Set Free: A Journey Toward Solidarity Against Racism” (Herald Press, 2001). She is an active writer for The Mennonite, Sojourners and other print and online publications.
In 2016, Shands Stoltzfus was awarded the State of Indiana Civil Rights Commission’s (ICRC) Spirit of Justice Award, the commission’s highest honor.
Source: Goshen College
MLK JR. EVENTS AT GOSHEN COLLEGE
Sunday, Jan. 19
n 9:30 a.m., Church service and discussion, featuring Dr. Regina Shands Stoltzfus, College Mennonite Church. A sermon response and discussion begins at 11 a.m.
n 7-8:30 p.m., “Justice Acts” performance, Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall
Monday, Jan. 20
n 10-11:45 a.m., Convocation: “Justice Speaks,” Church-Chapel. This all-campus gathering will feature keynote speaker Regina Shands Stoltzfus.
n 2:15 p.m., Breakout Sessions: “Call to Justice,” Church-Chapel Fellowship Hall and Koinonia Rooms
n 6:30 p.m., Candlelight Vigil, Church-Chapel
