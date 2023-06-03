Martial arts champions

Martial arts champions

Elkhart Martial Arts took a champion team of athletes to the AAU Indiana State Tae Kwon Do Competiton in May and came back with a total of 25 medals, 13 being gold. Pictured here, from left, are Coach Jarrod Brigham, Mateo Patlan, Logan Leighton, Walker Brigham, Eduardo Patlan, Apolo Mosier, Delilah Wright, Jessica Brigham, Millie Wright, Andrea Patlan, Mark Davis and Coach Brittany Mosier. Not pictured are athletes Ian Pagan, Raymundo Garza, AJ Fergison and Jose Acosta who also competed. Elkhart Martial Arts will be taking a team of nine athletes to the AAU National Tae Kwon Do Competition in July at Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

 Photo provided

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.