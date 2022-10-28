ELKHART — All U.S. Marines/Marine Reserves, Marine Corps veterans, Navy corpsmen and their guests have been invited to a birthday party.
The Elkhart Area Marines Corps League is celebrating the Marine Corps' 247th anniversary from 5:30 to to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Matterhorn Conference Center, 2041 Cassopolis St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.