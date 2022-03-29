From left are Brad Ulick, District Vice Commandant for the Department of Indiana; Ed Christner, founder and president of Operations 1 Veteran Inc., and Joe Reed and Chris Grendys, Detachment Junior Vice Commandant.
ELKHART — Joe Reed of the Elkhart Area Marines, Detachment 1397 of the Marine Corps League, was gifted a tracked wheelchair from OP1VET, an organization dedicated to “Changing 1 Veteran’s Life at a Time.”
The wheelchair will allow him to take part in many activities that previously had been out of reach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.