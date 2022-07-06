ELKHART — Better known for its holiday Toys for Tots program, the Marine Corps League Department of Indiana is organizing a toy drive for refugee children displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A 40-foot international shipping container, donated by RV manufacturer Grand Design, will be sent to Estonia, which has welcomed over 45,000 Ukrainian refugees; about two-thirds of those refugees are children. There are also additional opportunities to help refugee children in Latvia.
