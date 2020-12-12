Maple Leaf Farms partnered with the Kosciusko County Farm Bureau to make a matching donation to Combined Community Services. In total, the organizations provided more than 5,000 portions of high-quality poultry products, helping to fill the charity's new walk-in freezer.
LEESBURG — Maple Leaf Farms donated more than 25 tons of poultry products to Indiana food banks and pantries this year in an effort to help hunger-relief organizations serve a continuous need in the state.
“Our family-owned company places great emphasis on giving back to our communities,” said co-president Scott Tucker. “As a food company, it only makes sense that we serve local hunger-relief organizations that serve such an important need.”
