Maple Leaf Farms CEO honored

LEESBURG — Maple Leaf Farms CEO Terry Tucker received the AgriVision Award – Indiana’s highest agricultural honor – during a ceremony at the Indiana State Fair on Aug. 15.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler presented the award as part of ISDA’s daylong celebration of agriculture at the state fair.
The AgriVision Award is presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to the agriculture industry and their communities.
“These families represent the very best of Indiana agriculture,” Crouch said in an ISDA press release. “They’ve dedicated their lives to improving the industry and the lives of those around them. Recognizing their legacy today is a small token of our gratitude for a lifetime of service.”
Under Tucker’s leadership, Leesburg-based Maple Leaf Farms has grown to be the leading producer of duck products in North America. Each year, the company gives back to the Kosciusko County community through agricultural and culinary programs and donations to hunger relief agencies and other community development initiatives.
Tucker was one of two honored with the award. Stan Poe, a sheep breeder from Franklin, was also recognized during the ceremony.
“Stan, Terry, their families, are pillars in the agricultural community and world, for that matter,” said Kettler. “They’ve revolutionized and shaped entire sectors of the industry. Agriculture would not be where it is today without their contribution.”
