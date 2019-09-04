GOSHEN — The 11th annual Maple City Walk, hosted by Downtown Goshen Inc., will be held Saturday, Sept. 21. Again this year the route will include the Maple City Greenway and feature the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail as the core of its 10K, half marathon and marathon courses.
Participants can register online for a reduced fee by Sept. 16 or register the day of the walk.
The first $5 of the registration fee will go to Friends of the Pumpkinvine for closing “the gap” and for trail maintenance. Entry fees range from $15 for ages 15 to 18 in all events and between $20 and $50 for adults depending on the course when the runner registers. Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult but can participate for free.
The start and finish line is at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds, Gate 6, Clover Hill building, 17746 C.R. 34, Goshen. The half and marathon walks begin at 7:30 a.m. and the 10K walk at 9 a.m. 10K walkers may also start at 7:30 a.m. On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m. for the half and marathon and 8 a.m. for the 10K, which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
“Goshen is recognized as a walkable city” said Julia Gautsche, chair of the planning committee. “We encourage participants to experience the beauty of the Maple City Greenway, the scenic countryside of the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail and to enjoy walking for health.
Each participant who completes the walk will receive a Maple City Walk medal and be entered into a drawing for a free pair of walking shoes. Water to fill water bottles and snacks will be offered along the course. Additional portable toilets will also be available along the course.
For more information, registration and a map of the course:
n Visit the Maple City Walk website: www.cityonthego.org/maple-city-walk/home
n E-mail: juliagautsche@gmail.com
n Call: 574-596-1632
n “Like” Maple City Walk on Facebook
